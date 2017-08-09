Carson City art display, reception to celebrate clarity of Lake Tahoe | NevadaAppeal.com

A free reception is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sierra Room of the Carson City Community Center to celebrate the Capital City Arts Initiative's Tahoe Clarity exhibit.

The exhibit, by artist Dylan Silver, opened July 7 and will be in the gallery through Nov. 9.

Silver is a Lake Tahoe-based journalist and photographer. He first started exploring underwater at age 8, diving overboard from a rubber dinghy in the coves around Sand Harbor. After finishing high school near Eureka, Calif., Silver returned to South Lake Tahoe to attend Lake Tahoe Community College before moving onto San Francisco State University where he completed a bachelor's in journalism. Again, he came back to Lake Tahoe.

As a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, he picked up photography, documenting the people, environment and businesses of the Tahoe Basin. He always knew he wanted to take his camera into the water to photograph the beauty of the lake's clarity. It took a fortuitous bid on eBay to gain the necessary equipment. When his funky, red underwater camera housing arrived in December 2014, Silver was in the water the next day.

Over the next two years, he shot for more than 60 days and gathered more than 100,000 images. He swam at least once every month of the year, sometimes in water that hovered around 40 degrees. In July of last year, he started sharing the images under the banner Tahoe Clarity.

Silver earned his M.A. in Journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 2017 and lives in South Lake Tahoe. More of his work can be found on tahoeclarity.com, Instagram.com/tahoeclarity, facebook.com/tahoeclarity, and his personal website, dylansilver.com.

Recommended Stories For You

During the exhibition, Silver will give talks about his work to art students at local high schools.

The Sierra Room is open to the public during the public meetings and from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For Sierra Room access, call 775-283-7421, or email info@arts-initiative.org, or check meeting schedules at http://www.carson.org/government/meetings-and-events.

For information about the Capital City Arts Initiative, go to http://www.arts-initiative.org.