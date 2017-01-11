Carson City Brewery Arts Center hosting reception with live music, art | NevadaAppeal.com

An afternoon of art and music is planned on Saturday when the Brewery Arts Center comes alive with an art reception featuring live music by Dale Poune.

Winning pieces of the Nevada Artists Association’s “Road to the Future” art display are up at the association’s gallery inside the Brewery Arts Center.

The display is being held in conjunction with NAA’s Winter Art Show; both displays will be up through Feb. 17.

The participating artists will be honored at Saturday’s reception, at which food and wine will be served.

Additionally, awards will be given for first, second and third places.

Melanie Walters of Minden is the first place winner for her painting, “A Winter Day in Carson.” Tamara Bay of Carson City came in second with “Carson and Musser,” and Carson City’s Christi Hollibon took third with her painting, “Comma Coffee.”

Walter Daniels’ oil painting, “Let’s Go Home,” the People’s Choice winner from the Nevada Day Art Show, also is on display.

The BAC gallery, at 449 W. King St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free and all art is for sale.

The Nevada Artists Association gallery is a nonprofit cooperative made up of more than 100 local and regional artists. For more information, go to nevadaartists.org.

Also on Saturday, the Brewery Arts Center is continuing its Celtic music series with a performance by The Fire, a Scottish band that combines bagpipes, guitar, bodhrán, whistle and bouzouki.

The performance from 7 to 9 p.m. will be in the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater. Tickets are $10 for BAC members; $12 for seniors and students; $15 for adults and $20 at the door.

For tickets, go to breweryarts.org.