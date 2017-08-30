Carson City gallery puts Minden jewelry artist in spotlight

Gail Rogers of Gail's Earthly Creations in Minden will be the featured artist of the month for September at Carson City Art Gallery in downtown Carson City.

Rogers creates artistic jewelry from geological specimens she and her husband, Clay, collect on their rock hounding adventures in the Nevada desert.

"We are both rock hounds," she said. "Clay cuts and designs a great deal of my focal pieces (pendants and cabochons) from the rocks we find."

Rogers said she keeps a working inventory of rocks on her property to select from when she is ready to create new jewelry.

"When I am looking for a new piece of inspiration, I go out to our rock pile and find a piece that inspires me," she said. "Clay then finds a design or color in it that brings the piece to life when he cuts it."

Rogers said none of her jewelry pieces are reproductions. Each one is unique and original.

"Every necklace I make is one of a kind, and is never duplicated (you cannot duplicate what Mother Earth has put together)," she said. "Each piece has its own character, color and form."

Rogers said the rocks and stones she selects are the centerpieces of her jewelry. Accents and design highlights are added to enhance each piece's look, complementing the rock they are designed around.

"I start my pieces with the main focal pendant, and use the colors within it to pick the beads and accent pieces I use in it," she said. "It usually takes me a few tries to get the colors and design to where I am pleased with it."

For Rogers, jewelry making is a labor of love. This dedication shows in every piece she produces.

"I find great joy in designing and making my jewelry, and hope that those who purchase and wear it find that also," Rogers said.

A reception for Rogers will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carson City Art Gallery, located at 110 S. Curry St. Light refreshments will be served.

Her work will be featured on display through Oct. 3.