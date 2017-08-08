Carson City live entertainment for Aug. 9-15, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Shinyribs at 8 p.m. today at the Red Dog Saloon, 76 C St., Virginia City.

Tyler Stafford at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Lake Effect from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today in the courtyard at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Cherie and John Shipley from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Clint and Ila at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Old Corner Bar, 12 N. B St., Virginia City, and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Silver Queen Hotel, 28 C St., Virginia City.

Tully Green from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Bob McFadden Plaza near Bella Fiore Wines, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bonanza Saloon, 27 N. C St. in Virginia City, as part of Hot August Nights.

Recommended Stories For You

Greg Austin at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Carolyn Dolan Band from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Carson Mall.

Sneaky Creatures from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Bob McFadden Plaza.

Hellbound Glory at 8 p.m. Friday at the Red Dog Saloon, 76 C St., Virginia City.

Rhythm Refugees at 9 p.m. Friday at the Westside Pour House, 110 W. Telegraph St.

Musicole from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Bob McFadden Plaza.

Denise Jenkins from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd and Curry St. Farmers Market.

Jackie Ford Duo and Randy Ide from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greenhouse Garden Center, 2450 S. Curry St.

Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Millennium Bugs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carson City Historical Society's annual ice cream social at the Foreman-Roberts House Museum, 1207 N. Carson St.

Marla Brown at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Minnesota Street Stage near the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St. The concert will open with the Mo'z Motley Blues Band.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Live comedy by Mary Kennedy at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

American Made Band at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Fast Forward at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.

CW and Dr. Spitmore from 2 to 3 p.m.; Sierra Sweethearts from 3 to 4 p.m.; Eagle Wings Pageant Dance Group from 4 to 5 p.m. and the Sagebrush Rebels Band from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Silver Saddle Ranch.

Musicians of all genres and styles are welcome at a jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

3Hattrio at 5 p.m. Sunday at Genoa Town Park, 2285 Genoa St., Genoa.

John Palmore at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Urban Renewal Project from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Minnesota Street Stage near the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St.

Frisson from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Bob McFadden Plaza.

Patrick Major at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Jukebox International Film Festival at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall on W. King Street.

Lucky Diamond and the Gents o' Jive from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bob McFadden Plaza.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.