Carson City live entertainment for June 14-21 | NevadaAppeal.com

Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today and June 21 at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Chris Twomey at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Tully Green from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

The Justin Lee Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Trippin King Snakes from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Cafe at Adele's, 1112 N. Carson St.

An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Bob Gardner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Js' Old Town Bistro, 30 Pike St., Dayton.

The Hollywood Stones, a musical tribute to The Rolling Stones, at 6 p.m. Friday at Minden Park, 1600 Sixth St.

Aaron Watson and Clare Dunn at 8 p.m. Friday at TJ's Corral, the Carson Valley Inn's outdoor concert venue.

Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Live comedy by Carla Rea at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Arizona Jones at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Road Daddy at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Live music is planned as part of the Carson City Off-Road event on Saturday in downtown Carson City — 4 Piece Puzzle will play at 11:30 a.m.; Trippin King Snakes from 1 to 3; Greta Van Fleet at 5; Barrington Levy at 6:30; and Controlled Burn at 8:15 p.m.

Elizabeth Tully from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.

Canyon White from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd and Curry St. Farmers Market.

Brian Lester from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Js' Old Town Bistro, 30 Pike St., Dayton.

Earl Dutton playing old style country at 7 p.m. Saturday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St. The $5 admission buys $5 in the store.

The Wesley Orsolic Band from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Sunday Porch Party planned at Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St., Genoa.

Musicians of all genres and styles are welcome at a jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Cliff and Dave at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

CW and Dr. Spitmore at noon Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.