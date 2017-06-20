Carson City live entertainment for June 21-27 | NevadaAppeal.com

Steve Lord at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Tully Green from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 3rd and Curry St. Farmers Market.

Blues, rock and pop by Mo'z Motley Blues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in Minden.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at 7 p.m. Friday at the Minnesota Street Stage near the Brewery Arts Center.

The Kid and Nic Show at 7 p.m., Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Brian Lester from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Js' Old Town Bistro, 30 Pike St., Dayton.

Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Live comedy by Keith Ross Nelson at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Route 66 at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Two Way Street at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.

Musicians of all genres and styles are welcome at a jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

John Palmore at 6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

CW and Dr. Spitmore at noon Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Adam McDonald at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.