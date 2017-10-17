Carson City live entertainment for Oct. 18-24, 2017

Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Elizabeth Tully from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Tully Green from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at McFadden Plaza near Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Violin soloist Carla Trynchuk will join the Carson City Symphony as it opens its 34th season at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Stand-up comedy by Sean Peabody at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.

Live music at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St., and the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Classic rock by Decoy at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Musicians of all genres and styles are welcome at a jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.