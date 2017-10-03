Carson City live entertainment for Oct. 4-10, 2017
October 3, 2017
Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
The Novelists at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.
Elizabeth Tully from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
Tully Green from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at McFadden Plaza at Third and Curry streets, near Bella Fiore Wines.
Whiskey Maiden at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Trippin' King Snakes from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Beacon, 1900 Jameson Beach Road in South Lake Tahoe.
An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.
Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.
Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.
Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.
Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.
Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.
Stand-up comedy by Derek Richards at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.
Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.
Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.
Live music at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St., and the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.
Musicians of all genres and styles are welcome at a jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.
Denver Saunders at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.