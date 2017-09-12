Carson City live entertainment for Sept. 13-19, 2017
September 12, 2017
Patrick Major at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.
Southbound Train at Bike Night from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Battle Born Harley Davidson, 2900 Research Way.
Arizona Jones at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Tully Green from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at McFadden Plaza at Third and Curry streets.
Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.
An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.
Ophir from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd and Curry St. Farmers Market.
Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.
Keith Alan Barnett at 6 p.m. Friday at Flight Restaurant and Bar in Minden.
Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.
Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.
Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.
Live comedy by Adam Stone at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.
Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.
Live music at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
Reckless Envy at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.
Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.
Musicians of all genres and styles are welcome at a jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.
Live outdoor music at Genoa Bar's Sunday Porch Parties from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The bar, at 2282 Main St. in Genoa, hosts music and food from Genoa Station on the first and third Sundays of the month.
Bill Wharton at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.
