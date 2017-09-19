Carson City live entertainment for Sept. 20-26, 2017

Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Bill Wharton at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Miki Rae at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Overland Restaurant and Pub, 1451 U.S. Highway 395 N., Gardnerville.

Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Tully Green from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at McFadden Plaza at Third and Curry streets, and from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bonanza Saloon, 27 N. C St. in Virginia City.

The Blues Monsters at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Prey for Son at 9 p.m. Friday at the Westside Pour House, 110 W. Telegraph St.

Trippin' King Snakes from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

New Wave Craze at 9 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St.

Spur Crazy at 8 p.m. Friday at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City.

Bond and Bentley at 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

A Beatles tribute concert at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Piper's Opera House, at the corner of Union and B streets in Virginia City. Tickets for $20 are at the door or by calling 775-847-0433 or 657-0639.

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Kantu Inka from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd and Curry St. Farmers Market.

Keith Alan Barnett at 4 p.m. Saturday at McFadden Plaza.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Live comedy by Johnny Steele at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Live music at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Joey Carmon at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.

Musicians of all genres and styles are welcome at a jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Steve Lord at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.