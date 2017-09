Carson City live entertainment for Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2017

Ev Musselman from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

RYE Brothers at 6 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Dave Leather's acoustic Americana at noon today at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Tully Green from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at McFadden Plaza at Third and Curry streets, and from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Delta Saloon, 10 S. C St., Virginia City.

Trippin' King Snakes from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Carson Cigar Company, 318 N. Carson St.

Southbound Train from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at a Street Vibrations event at Battle Born Harley Davidson, 2900 Research Way, and from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Westside Pour House, 110 W. Telegraph St.

Recommended Stories For You

The Blue Haven Blues Band at 8 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at the Ponderosa Saloon in Virginia City.

Prey for Son from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at a Street Vibrations event at Battle Born Harley Davidson, 2900 Research Way.

A fundraiser for wild horses featuring country hall of famer Lacy J. Dalton at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8. Tickets are $39.50 in advance; call 775-888-9463. Tickets will be sold at the door.

An open mic for all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Clint and Ila at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Silver Queen Hotel, 28 C St., Virginia City.

Jakota Wass from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd and Curry St. Farmers Market.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino Thursdays and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at The Loft inside the Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., and guitarists from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the casino's Alatte Coffee and Wine Bar.

Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St.

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Live comedy by Kat Simmons at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Trippin King Snakes at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Live music at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.

Musicians of all genres and styles are welcome at a jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

The Novelists at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Have an entertainment event? Send it to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com.