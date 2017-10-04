Carson City Symphony to open 34th season with guest violinist

A violinist and Juilliard graduate will help the Carson City Symphony open its 34th season on Oct. 22 in the Carson City Community Center's Bob Boldrick Theater, 851 E. William St.

The concert at 4 p.m. will feature guest violin soloist Carla Trynchuk.

Originally from Canada, Trynchuk has performed as soloist with orchestras and in recitals throughout North America and in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

A graduate of the Juilliard School of Music in New York, Trynchuk is a professor of music and director of the string program at Andrews University in Michigan.

The audience can expect to hear Aethelinda by Jeffrey S. Bishop, Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 by Edvard Grieg, Hungarian Dances Nos. 5 and 6 by Johannes Brahms, and Concerto for Violin and Orchestra by Jean Sibelius.

The concert is part of Daniel Pearl World Music Days, an annual global event affirming the ideals of tolerance, friendship, and shared humanity, inspired by the life and work of journalist and musician Daniel Pearl. It also celebrates National Arts and Humanities Month, a coast-to-coast collective celebration of culture in America.

Tickets are $15 general admission; $12 for seniors, students, and Symphony Association members; and free for youth ages 18 and under. Tickets are at the Nevada Day Office, 716 N. Carson St., online at CCSymphony.com, or at the door. Season tickets at discounted prices are available from the Symphony at 775-883-4154.

Pre-show entertainment in the lobby begins at 3 p.m., a meet-the-soloist concert preview in the Sierra Room begins at 3:15 p.m., and a dinner reception follows the concert at Red's Old 395 Grill.

The preview, hosted by Conductor David Bugli, will include discussions with Trynchuk about the concert, composers, and music. For reception reservations, required in advance, call the Symphony at 775-883-4154 by Oct. 18.

While in Carson City, Trynchuk will lead an artist-in-residence workshop for STRAZZ, advanced students of Carson City Symphony's Youth Strings Programs. The workshop, free and open to the public, will be at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Carson High band room.

Carson City Symphony is a community orchestra of about 60 players who perform music from the 15th to the 21st centuries. The 2017-18 concert season is supported with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information, go to CCSymphony.com, or call 775-883-4154.