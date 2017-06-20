Carson City to be full of cars this weekend | NevadaAppeal.com

The cars are coming to Carson this weekend, with multiple events to satisfy any kind of vehicle enthusiast.

Rockabilly Riot, Karson Kruzers Run Whatcha Brung and the National T-Bucket Alliance convention will all be setting up a variety of car shows around Carson City Thursday through Sunday.

"It is just a gathering of vehicles," said Loretta Marcin, president of the Karson Kruzers. "It is like art you can appreciate and look at a lot of different vehicles."

The Karson Kruzers will kick off their event Thursday night at the Max Casino where they will have music and registration set up for the event. The registration will run from 6 to 8 p.m. with the music until about 10.

They will start again at 7 a.m. Saturday in Fuji Park for registration. During the day, the park will be filled with vehicles, vendors and family fun for anyone to come and enjoy.

"Not a lot of car clubs have car shows anymore in this area, now we have a lot of venues that do that, so that fact that we are still one of the last car clubs to still hold the show is impressive in itself," Marcin said.

Then the fun begins at 4 p.m. All of the vehicles participating will line up at the North Carson Street Bully's and parade down the road to show off their vehicles. The cruise will end at the Nevada State Railroad Museum for a photo shoot.

"We will all be working together to make it a really cool thing," Marcin said. "We will hopefully have some of the Rockabilly and T-Bucket vehicles join so that will be fun to all get together and cruise."

Marcin said they anticipate seeing about 150 cars out on Saturday.

"You really see a variety of cars and it is nice because we usually have a lot of out of state ones so you get to see something different," Marcin said. "It is great atmosphere, people and a variety of cars so it's a great reason to come out."

Any make or model of car is welcome at the event.

To register for the Run Whatcha Brung, contact Marcin at 775-883-0927.

Also coming to Carson City will be the Rockabilly Riot and T-Bucket Alliance shows at Mills Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The two events will feature cars from around the world — with the classic 1907-1927 Model T-Ford to classic hot rods.

"It is a great time," said Paul Sampson, Rockabilly Riot promoter. "It is all about the people who build and drive these cars."

This will be the second year both shows have been in Carson City. The Rockabilly Riot moved from Reno to Carson City last year, and the T-Bucket convention was last here in 2013.

"Downtown Reno wasn't where it should have been," Sampson said. "We are happy to be here for a second year."

In addition to the car show, Rockabilly Riot will also be celebrating its pinup culture associated with the hot rods with a pin-up show, sock hop, music and vendors.

Sampson said they can expect to see nearly 500 cars throughout the weekend. Car owners can register to participate before or the day of the event at the entrance of the park on Saliman Road.

Registration will close Saturday at 4 p.m.

"You will just see unbelievable cars," Sampson said.