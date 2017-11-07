Carson High, Douglas High and Dayton High teachers showing art in Carson City

A full array of photography, sculpture, drawings, ceramics, painting and mixed media art are on display in "Inspirations," the Capital City Arts Initiative's latest exhibit.

For this exhibition, the Initiative presents work by the art faculty members from Carson, Dayton, and Douglas high schools. The artists include: Rita Borselli, K.C. Brennan, Kara Ferrin, Michael Malley, John Martin, Zoe Shorten, Malaynia Wick, and Kelley Yost.

"CCAI presents Inspirations to thank these dedicated teachers and to honor their ongoing, committed, and enthusiastic work they do inspiring their students' imaginations and creativity — capabilities underscore students' learning and, eventually, to being strong employees. These teachers are amazing assets for our communities," said CCAI Executive Director Sharon Rosse.

The exhibit is being featured through Jan. 11 at the Community Development Building, 108 E. Proctor St., which is open daily from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the gallery will be the site of a free reception for the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15.

The Capital City Arts Initiative is an artist-centered organization committed to the encouragement and support of artists and the arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. The Initiative is committed to community building for the area's diverse adult and youth populations through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and its online projects.

CCAI is funded in part by the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, City of Carson City, NV Energy Foundation, U.S. Bank Foundation, Nevada Humanities and National Endowment for the Humanities, and John and Grace Nauman Foundation.

For information, go to http://www.arts-initiative.org.