Catch autoharp virtuoso Bryan Bowers April 14 in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Bryan Bowers is to the autoharp what Earl Scruggs was to the five-string banjo. He's played with The Dillards, Sam Bush, Curtis Burch, and Courtney Johnson of the ground-breaking New Grass Revival.

Bowers, the first living Autoharp Hall of Fame inductee, will be at the Brewery Arts Center on April 14.

Bowers' autoharp virtuosity won him induction into Frets Magazine's First Gallery of the Greats after five years of winning the stringed instrument open category of the magazine's readers' poll.

This distinction put Bowers alongside other luminaries, such as Chet Atkins, David Grisman, Stéphane Grappelli, Itzhak Perlman, Tony Rice, Rob Wasserman and Mark O'Connor.

In 1993, Bowers was the first living member inducted into the Autoharp Hall of Fame. He stands with Maybelle Carter, Kilby Snow, and Sara Carter.

The performance will be at 7 p.m. in the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater, 449 W. King St.

Proceeds will support the BAC and its arts programming. Tickets are $18 for general admission; $15 for seniors and $13 for BAC members.

For information and tickets, go to http://www.breweryarts.org or call 775-883-1976.

Also, Bowers will perform and talk about his career, which had him starting as a street singer, at Sierra Place Senior Living as part of his visit to the capital city.

The free talk will be at 2 p.m. on the same day as the BAC performance. Sierra Place is at 1111 W. College Parkway.