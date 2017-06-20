Comedian bringing magic to BAC June 30 | NevadaAppeal.com

A comedian who doubles as a magician is bringing his bag of tricks to the Brewery Arts Center.

Justin Rivera, an entertainer from the Magic Castle in Hollywood, is returning to the capital city at 7:30 p.m. June 30.

Audiences may remember Rivera from NBC's "America's Got Talent," on which he was named a judges' favorite.

He also has been featured on "Fast Track to Fame" on the Speed Channel and "The Gong Show" on Comedy Central with Dave Attell and Adam Corolla.

His career includes opening performances for comedians Jo Koy, Russell Peters and Rex Navarrete.

Rivera's performance will be in the BAC's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

Tickets in advance are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12. At the door, the price goes up to $20 for adults and $15 for anyone under 12.

Also at the Brewery Arts Center, catch First Friday Funnies, an evening of live improv on the first Friday of the month, in the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater, 449 W. King St.

The next free show by the BAC Blowhards will be at 7 p.m. on July 7. Audience participation and donations are encouraged.

For information and tickets to Rivera's appearance, go to breweryarts.org/.