Comedy lineup set at Carson City’s Nugget | NevadaAppeal.com

Comedians off both the big and little screen are performing Fridays in January at the Carson Nugget.

Myles Weber, who was featured on “The Ricki Lake Show,” is kicking off the lineup on Friday, Jan. 6.

Weber, a winner of the Bay Area All-Star Comedy Competition, has worked with Robin Williams, Rob Schneider, Louie Anderson and Dana Carvey. His first comedy album, “Lighter Than Mayonnaise,” debuted in the top 20 on iTunes.

The next comedian taking over Nugget’s stage is D.C. Ervin, an actor and writer who will be in town on Jan. 13.

Ervin, a second generation comedian, said his comedic inspiration comes from his father. Ervin is known for “Fifty Shades of Black,” “Gay Hunt” and “She Wins.” He made his national television debut on ABC’s “The Evidence.”

Sean Peabody, a comedian from the Reno Tahoe Comedy stage, will be at the Nugget on Jan. 20 with material from his last 15 years of stand-up comedy.

Peabody will be mixing in old material including greatest hits such as “the lawn mower,” “mom does chores” and “dad in the garage,” as well as new material. His career has included opening for Robin Williams, Eddie Griffin and John Witherspoon.

The final comedian of the month is Will C, who was in “Modern Family,” “Gene Simmons Family Jewels,” “Storage Hunters,” as well the movies “Hail, Caesar!” and “Gone Girl.”

Originally from Kansas City, Mo., Will also has been on SiriusXM Radio, The Bob and Tom Show, National Lampoon Radio, and All Comedy Radio. Additionally, he founded the Veterans of Comedy in 2014 to entertain and support troops.

Doors for all shows open at 6:45 with performances following at 7:30 p.m. Audience members must be 21 or older.

Tickets cost $13 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Get them at http://www.CarsonComedy.com or http://www.ccnugget.com, or call 775-322-5233.

More information and tickets also are available at the Nugget’s guest service center.

For a complete Carson Comedy schedule, go to http://www.CarsonComedy.com.