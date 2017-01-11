Concerts coming up at Carson City’s BAC this weekend | NevadaAppeal.com

The weekend is full of music at the Brewery Arts Center.

On Saturday, The Fire, a Scottish band with bagpipes, guitar, bodhran, whistle, and bouzouki, perform.

The group includes International Scottish Fiddle Champion Rebecca Lomnicky, David Brewer of Celtic band Molly’s Revenge, and Adam Hendey on guitar and bouzouki.

The concert is at 7 p.m. in the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater. Tickets purchased in advance are $10 for BAC members, $12 for seniors and students and $15 for general admission. Tickets still available at the door will be $20.

On Sunday, Bostyx, featuring David Victor, a guitarist/vocalist with the band Boston, plays classic 70s rock-and-roll of the bands Boston and Styx.

Victor recreates the vocals of Boston’s Brad Delp and Styx’s Tommy Shaw while drummer and lead vocalist Glenn Jost handles the distinctive lead vocals of Styx co-founder Dennis DeYoung.

Bostyx’ will perform unplugged.

The concert is 6 p.m. in the BAC Performance Hall.

Tickets in advance are $15 for BAC members, $25 for general admission, and $20 for students and seniors.

Tickets for both performances are available at breweryarts.org or in the Artisan Store, 411 W. King St.