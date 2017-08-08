Free concert in Silver Springs to benefit local veterans in need | NevadaAppeal.com

A free outdoor concert featuring classic rock music performed by Smoken Rabbits will benefit local veterans in need.

Billed as a free concert under the stars, the music fundraiser will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25 at Veterans Healing Camp, 1775 E. U.S. Highway 50 in Silver Springs.

The family-friendly event invites concert-goers to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic.

"Everyone is invited to come out and visit the property to honor our veterans," said Shahla Fadaie, president of Veterans Healing Camp. "There will be great music, food and entertainment for all ages. Please join us for the first of many community events we have planned for Friday evenings at Veterans Healing Camp."

The party will get underway at 6 with Smoken Rabbits performing at 7 p.m.

Besides entertainment, the event offers a raffle and the chance to tour the facility and play ping-pong in its rec room.

Recommended Stories For You

Food, drinks and ice cream will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from food sales will benefit the center, whose mission is to help local veterans make a successful transition from military to civilian life.

The center provides a safe place for activities and fellowship with other veterans. It also helps educate veterans to overcome fear and anxiety and live a healthy and productive life.

All veterans are invited for weekly social time at the camp from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays. The get-togethers offer fellowship, ping-pong and refreshments and the opportunity to give input about the services veterans need most.

Anyone who wants to help at the concert or make a donation can call Fadaie at 775-781-2394.

For information, go to veteranshealingcamp.org.