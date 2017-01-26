Free ‘Support the Band’ fundraiser concert by Capital City Community Band to return | NevadaAppeal.com

Free ‘Support the Band’ fundraiser concert by Capital City Community Band to return
January 26, 2017
Director Richard Doede and the Capital City Community Band are getting ready to present their annual Support the Band concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church. The free concert is an annual fundraiser and donations are appreciated to keep the band operating. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy the program, which is comprised of requested favorites. For information, call Doede at 775-883-2219.
