Gallery walk-through features Montana artist | NevadaAppeal.com

The Churchill Arts Council will present a gallery walk through with Montana artist, Jerry Iverson, tomorrow afternoon from 5-7 p.m. in the E.l. Wiegand Gallery at the Oats Park Art Center.

The artist will be speaking about the exhibition of his large-scale, abstract paintings, “Black Lines, Broken Lines,” which is currently on view at the Center.

The works use Sumi ink, paper and rabbit skin glue to conjure a series of deeply layered abstractions which address a number of issues, from evolution, as personified in Charles Darwin’s Tree of Life, to notions of causality in our everyday lives.

The walk-through will be immediately followed by a meet-the-artist reception. The events are free and open to the public. For more information, you can call Churchill Arts at 775-423-1440.

January’s performance

The Bill Charlap Trio will roll in to town for a performance in the Barkley Theatre on Jan. 28.

Charlap comes from a musical family—his father was the well-known Broadway composer, Moose Charlap and his mother is vocalist Sandy Stewart who once toured with Benny Goodman and also performed on the Perry Como show—and began playing piano at the age of three.

In addition to more than a dozen previous releases, the trio recently put out the album, “Notes from New York,” which has garnered critical acclaim around the world from NPR to the Guardian newspaper in London.

In addition to his work with the trio and as a soloist, Charlap has been artistic director of New York’s “Jazz in July” festival for more than a decade as well as producing concerts at many venues around the world including Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Hollywood Bowl.

You can check out a performance by the trio at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjeVUYs7uTs and you can also check out his Grammy winning performance, from the album “Sliver Lining: The Music of Jerome Kern,” with Tony Bennett at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hb9awS1RRL4.

Charlap will hold a free and open-to-the-public conversation on his music and influences at 3:00 p.m. in the Center’s Art Bar. It will be a great chance to talk informally with one of the most acclaimed Jazz musicians working today.

The performance will begin at 8 p.m., and doors and the Art Bar will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 for CAC members, $20 for non-members and can be picked up at Jeff’s Copy Express on Maine Street, from ITT @ NAS Fallon, or by calling Churchill Arts at the number above.

Coming up in February will be the Burt Lancaster film series; more information on this in the coming weeks.

Kirk Robertson covers the arts and may be reached at news@lahontanvalleynews.com