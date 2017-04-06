Grammy-winning country star Rodney Crowell to perform in Virginia City | NevadaAppeal.com

A Grammy-winning country star is playing April 14 at the historic Piper's Opera House in Virginia City to help support a local nonprofit.

Rodney Crowell will entertain at the 8th Annual A Night to Imagine benefit for Community Chest, a nonprofit that serves rural Nevadans.

Born in Houston, in 1950, Crowell has released 20 albums in four decades, with five consecutive No. 1 hits.

Influenced by Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, with whom he played in the 70s southern country scene, Crowell spent three years in the Hot Band with Emmylou Harris.

His honors include Grammys, an ASCAP lifetime achievement award, and membership in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Aside from being a musician and songwriter, Crowell is known for his work producing, including several albums by Rosanne Cash.

His newest album, "Close Ties," was released this year and includes a duet with Sheryl Crow titled "I'm Tied to Ya."

The singer's Virginia City performance will be the highlight of the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Proceeds raised help the 26-year-old nonprofit fund youth development, food security, employment assistance, mental health counseling, early childhood programming, and other services from its Virginia City location.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50; early ticket purchase is recommended as organizers are expecting the show to sell out.

For tickets and information, go to http://www.communitychestnevada.net, or buy them in person at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City, Sundance Bookstore in Reno, and Comma Coffee in Carson City.

Additionally, the Palace Saloon & Restaurant on C Street has offered to donate a portion of its proceeds on the evening of the concert to Community Chest.