High school students displaying diverse assortment of art in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

To see the artistic diversity of the area's local high school students, step into the Community Development Building, where ceramics, drawings, paintings, photography and collages will be displayed through June 30.

The Capital City Arts Initiative's exhibition, High School Picks 2, is showcasing art by more than three dozen students from Carson, Dayton, Douglas, and Pioneer high schools.

The participating CHS students include: Ashley Britt, Brandon Browning, Ellen Cherpeski, Shelby Kuhlman, Karsen Law, Diana Lobato, Jessica Mathiesen, Destiny McGilvray, Jasmine Paluch, Kyle Papke, Alexis Paradas, Emily Richardson, John Rupert, and Cheyenne Straw.

Douglas students are Abbie Baxter, Connor Brown, Maira Garcia, Vince Gonzales, Liam Holman, Talyn Jackson, Tabitha Keating, Logan Kyle, Annaliese Muth, Leslie Rea, Maggie Rich, Lindsey Salie, and Taylor Sullivan.

Dayton is represented with art by Cameron Ansart, Cameron Banker, Alyssa Bispo, Sydney Cates, Hannah Gray, Nick Hein, Kali Lampshire, Sydnee Soderborg, and Kassie Strong.

Pioneer students include Miriam Rodriguez Diaz, Ceanna Fletcher, Trenton Lynn, Kayla Phillips, Garrett Watkins, and Isaiah Zacarias.

"CCAI is delighted to encourage the students' with an exhibition. We are proud of the professional level of their work and of their teachers who encourage and nurture their imaginations and skill levels," said Sharon Rosse, CCAI executive director. "People with confident imaginations are a cornerstone of American society and workforce."

The Initiative is grateful to the following faculty who helped with the exhibition and inspired their students: Kara Ferrin, Mike Malley, and John Martin with Carson; Malaynia Wick from Dayton; Kelley Yost, KC Brennan, Zoe Short, and Rita Borselli with Douglas; and Paul Lorion from Pioneer.

The young artists will be on hand at a free reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 12.

The show is the fifth in CCAI's 2016-2017 series of student exhibitions. The next, to be at the same place in July and August, will highlight students from the University of Nevada, Reno.

The building, at 108 E. Proctor St., is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. weekdays.

The Capital City Arts Initiative's mission is to support arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. It sponsors art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online projects.

For information, go to http://www.arts-initiative.org.