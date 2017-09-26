Las Vegas artist Mary Warner showing work in Carson City

After a long and distinguished academic career, Las Vegas artist Mary Warner has earned the luxury of time and an opportunity to reconsider her subject of choice — nature.

The winner of the 2011 Governor's Arts Award for Excellent in the Arts, Warner takes a fresh approach in her current exhibition, "Second Nature," which is featured at the Nevada Arts Council's OXS Gallery in Carson City through Nov. 10.

A former art professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Warner has a lifelong passion for botany, often focusing her artwork on flowers, trees and other plants that catch her eye.

Her work has been featured in 55 exhibitions across Nevada and 43 solo exhibitions nationally, including the Whitney Museum, the Drawing Center and the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in New York.

She has also been included in a number of group exhibitions in Italy and the United Kingdom.

A Northern California native, she came to Las Vegas as a visiting artist at UNLV in 1989 and joined the faculty full-time in 1992. She retired in 2011 as the head of the Painting Department.

Recommended Stories For You

She has been a recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mid America Arts Alliance and the Nevada Arts Council.

As part of the OXS exhibition, an artist's reception and talk will be held Oct. 10 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Managed by the Nevada Arts Council's Artist Services Program, the gallery is located at 716 N. Carson St., Suite A.