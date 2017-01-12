‘Lion King, Jr.’ starring local youth coming to Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Experience the Circle of Life when more than 70 local youth recreate an adapted version of one of Disney’s classic animated films.

“The Lion King, Jr.” by Youth Theatre Carson City opens Friday and runs weekends through Jan. 22 at the Bob Boldrick Theater inside the Carson City Community Center.

Disney’s “The Lion King” has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world, and now, for the first time, it’s coming to Northern Nevada in this one-of-a-kind musical experience.

In the production, the African Savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle … and back again, in this inspiring coming-of-age tale.

“I am so incredibly proud of this amazing group of young people.”Andie AndersonArtistic director of Youth Theatre Carson City and Director of “The Lion King, Jr.”

Geared for families, the show features favorite songs from famed composers Elton John and Tim Rice, including “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and “Hakuna Matata.”

The Carson City production will feature more than 70 local youth in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade.

Sharing the title role are Clarissa Quintana, 10, and Parker Schmid, 10, as young Simba; and Hayden Breiter, 13, and Tony Gurrieri, 13, as the grown-up Simba.

Also featured are a host of young singers, dancers, actors playing favorite Disney characters and representing the animals of the Pride Lands.

Supporting the young cast is a small group of dedicated teenage interns in grades 10-12 who have assisted with musical direction, choreography, and staging.

“I am so incredibly proud of this amazing group of young people,” said Andie Anderson, artistic director of Youth Theatre Carson City and Director of “The Lion King, Jr.” “This is an incredibly difficult, incredibly artistic piece, and every single member of the cast has worked so hard to make the story come to life in such a beautiful way. They are enchanting.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Jan. 13-14 and 20-21; and 2 p.m. Jan. 14-15 and 21-22. The Community Center is at 851 E. William St.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors. Get them at http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com.

Youth Theatre Carson City is a youth theatre program whose mission is to provide a safe, inclusive environment for local youth grades K-12 and their families to learn and grow through quality theatrical experiences. It operates in association with the Carson City Department of Recreation and the Bob Boldrick Theater.