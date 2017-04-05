Live comedy, music planned at Carson City Nugget | NevadaAppeal.com

Actor and comedian Kevin Farley will be performing in the Carson Nugget's Comedy Club for two shows on Friday.

Farley is kicking off a celebratory weekend packed with live entertainment at the casino on North Carson Street. He's scheduled in two time slots — 8 and 10 p.m.

In addition to the two comedy shows, Eve Musselman will be performing in Alatte from 9 p.m. until midnight and Cool Phat Daddy will be performing on both Friday and Saturday in the Nugget's new venue, The Loft, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On Saturday Alatte also will have karaoke hosted by J&M Productions.

Entertainment in The Loft and Alatte is free to the public.

This weekend will start a season of live entertainment at the casino's entertainment venues.

Tickets to see Farley cost $15 each. Other entertainment is free.

To purchase tickets, go to CarsonComedyClub.com. For information, call 775-882-1626. Also, "like" the Carson Nugget on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/CarsonNugget, for other updates.