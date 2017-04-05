Live comedy, music planned at Carson City Nugget | NevadaAppeal.com

Live comedy, music planned at Carson City Nugget
April 5, 2017
Actor and comedian Kevin Farley will be performing in the Carson Nugget's Comedy Club for two shows on Friday.
Farley is kicking off a celebratory weekend packed with live entertainment at the casino on North Carson Street. He's scheduled in two time slots — 8 and 10 p.m.
In addition to the two comedy shows, Eve Musselman will be performing in Alatte from 9 p.m. until midnight and Cool Phat Daddy will be performing on both Friday and Saturday in the Nugget's new venue, The Loft, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday Alatte also will have karaoke hosted by J&M Productions.
Entertainment in The Loft and Alatte is free to the public.
This weekend will start a season of live entertainment at the casino's entertainment venues.
Tickets to see Farley cost $15 each. Other entertainment is free.
To purchase tickets, go to CarsonComedyClub.com. For information, call 775-882-1626. Also, "like" the Carson Nugget on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/CarsonNugget, for other updates.
