Marla Brown brings live reggae to Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Brewery Arts Center's free outdoor summer concert series is picking up on Saturday with reggae artist Marla Brown.

Mo'z Motley Blues Band, a local favorite who plays five decades of cover music as well as originals, will open the performance at 7 p.m.

This week's headliner, Marla Brown, blends modern reggae, jazz and soul.

The singer has been featured on BBC and "Britain's Got Talent," among other platforms.

She describes her debut single, "Better Days," as "an upful declaration to my people that no matter what challenges you may face in life, you will not and shall not face it alone."

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series presents 10 free concerts to the public at the Minnesota Street Stage.

The series will continue with a performance by the five-piece electric bluegrass group Dusty Green Bones with the Cherry Pickers opening on Aug. 26.

Young Dubliners will end the series with Irish rock music on Sept. 2 with traditional Celtic group Ciana opening.

The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which will have an open lawn and lot setting. Food trucks, libations and activities for kids will be available at each of the shows. Pets on leash are welcome.

The live music plays at 449 W. King St., at the corner of King and Minnesota streets. Admission is free.

For information, go to http://levittamp.org/carson_city.