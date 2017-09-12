Recipe: Bone broth by David Theiss

Lately I've been selling an extraordinary amount of beef bones, which isn't surprising with the rising popularity of bone broth as a nutritional supplement. Bone broth is nothing new. Your grandmother, she's been making it her entire life just like the recipe from her grandmother. Bone broth has been made for centuries, but it was better known then as soup.

The paleo movement has brought back interest to this age-old process; what was once made out of necessity is now produced with your health in mind. Many claims have been made the ingestion of said broth provides essential amino acids to help suppress inflammation, speed healing, calm allergies, energize the immune system, and prevent or relieve osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and skin diseases. However, the jury is still out in the scientific community about its benefits.

So what is in bone broth that makes it so desirable? Bone broth is made from boiling or roasting bones with connective tissue including cartilage and collagen from a number of different animals, including the most popular beef, chicken and fish. When the bone's collagen and proteins from tendons, ligaments and other connective tissue are processed with heat and water, they break down and result in a nutrient-rich liquid full of gelatin, proline, and glycine, the building blocks of amino acids. These advantageous compounds are said to help rebuild connective tissues in the body while aiding in the production of stomach acids to help digestion. Glutamine, another amino acid said to maintain intestinal wall functions, helps prevent a leaky gut while Glycosaminoglycans carbohydrates support reduction in joint pain.

Even though all of the nutrients in bone broth are valuable to your body, it's still recommended by many health nutritionists to get most of your daily vitamins and minerals from fresh foods because of their greater nutritional value. As with all foods and supplements, there's no cure-all for a healthy body; bone broth is no different. I have a beef bone recipe for you today. It takes a little preparation and a long cooking time, but it's delicious and a great addition to your normal healthy diet.

Bone broth

Ingredients:

Recommended Stories For You

2 gallons of water

4-5 pounds beef bones (better if they are cut into smaller pieces, 2-3 inches each)

4 large carrots

3 stalks celery

1 large onion

Kosher salt to taste

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Line a baking sheet with foil, spread bones out on sheet and place in oven. Bake for two hours at 350 degrees.

In a large pot, place all other ingredients along with water and roasted bones. Simmer in pot for eight hours.

Strain contents of pot discarding all solids, except the bones — your dog will love them. Now, you're ready to sip!

Refrigerate for up to five days or freeze for up to four months.

If making bone broth looks like a lot of work, I do sell premade organic beef and chicken bone broth at our store in Carson City! Enjoy!

David Theiss is owner of Butler Gourmet Meats in Carson City.