Recipe: Late-harvest fondue by Tina Galhaut

As winter approaches and our garden brings forth the last of its bounty, we each find creative ways to use what nature and (our) nurture have provided. My personal interpretation of this would be with the abundance of peppers and tomatoes, turning these ingredients into a "fondue like" late harvest of melting ingredients.

Late-harvest fondue

Ingredients:

Fresh vegetables and herbs (based on what is left in your garden)

2 cups tomatoes (any variety and any size, washed and stemmed)

1 cup peppers (shishito are abundant in my garden), washed and stemmed

1 bunch (4-6 stems) thyme (washed and bruised*)

1 bunch (4-6 stems) oregano (washed and bruised*)

2 tablespoons organic extra virgin olive oil (OEVOO)

Sea salt, pepper, and cumin (to your taste)

Directions:

In a large non-stick skillet, heat OEVOO over medium-high heat. Add sea salt, pepper, and cumin, cook until fragrant, about two minutes.

Add the thyme and oregano, stirring frequently for about a minute. Add tomatoes and peppers, incorporating into your fragrant oil and herbs.

Cover; reduce to a simmer, stirring frequently, until the tomatoes are melted and the peppers are soft, about 40 minutes. If more oil is needed, add one tablespoon at a time.

Not all ingredients will soften equally; your end-product should be thick but moist (aka scoop-able).

One final note about seasoning — peppers and tomatoes can be acidic. If upon tasting you find them too acidic, feel free to add a little honey, about one teaspoon and allow to simmer, then taste for balance. Remember, a little sweet goes a long way!

Serving suggestions: I like to heat gluten-free corn tortillas until they're soft and malleable so I can use them as "cups" for the fondue. Add guacamole by mashing skinned and pitted avocados in a bowl and season to your taste with salt and pepper. Serve with shredded lettuce, your favorite cheese, sour cream, and the guacamole. You can also serve this with your favorite tortilla chips instead of salsa! Let your imagination take over and enjoy the last of your garden harvest!

*Note: Bruised herbs release the flavor and aroma and keeps the herb whole for longer cooking time.

Tina Galhaut has been cooking, baking and living gluten-free these past four years, testing many recipes on her teenage son, Logan, until they are as good or better than the original. As wife, mother and co-owner of Z Bistro in North Carson, Tina and her chef husband Gilles offer many gluten-free selections on their menu. Contact Tina by email at atzbistro@gmail.com.