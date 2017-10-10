Recipe: Loco Moco by Chef Clint Jolly

LOCO MOCO

Ingredients:

1 cup long grain rice

2 tablespoons butter

1 pound lean ground beef

1 clove garlic, smashed

1 cup beef stock

1 tablespoon flour

4 dashes Worcestershire

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 green onions, sliced thin

4 eggs

Directions:

Steam rice with 1 tablespoon butter according to package directions.

In large sauté pan, brown ground beef and garlic until cooked through, season to taste with salt and pepper. Drain and reserve grease.

Add grease back to sauté pan and add flour. Cool over low heat for one minute, stirring constantly to make a roux.

Add beef stock to roux and stir to incorporate, add Worcestershire sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add cooked ground beef to gravy and reduce to simmer.

In a clean sauté pan, melt 1 tablespoon butter and cook eggs over easy or as you like.

To serve: Spoon a heap of rice onto a plate or bowl. Spoon ground beef and gravy over rice. Top with egg and garnish with green onions. Enjoy!

Chef Clint Jolly, the 2016 Food Network Chopped: Restaurant Impossible Challenge champion, prepared this recipe when he kicked off a six-month program of healthy cooking classes Sept. 20 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada.