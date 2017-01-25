Recipe: No-bake power ball cookies by Sierra Chef’s Cynthia Ferris-Bennett | NevadaAppeal.com

One of my favorite things about teaching cooking classes at Sierra Chef are my Kids Classes. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing a child realize his or her culinary potential. When children understand they can cook for themselves and others, it’s an eye-opening experience!

Culinary skills for children not only encourage independence but increase self-confidence as well. Children can begin learning culinary skills as early as 4. At this age they will learn to master such basics as cleanliness, kitchen safety and healthy cooking techniques. Older kids learn how to read and understand a recipe, knife skills, mixing and measuring techniques, kitchen etiquette and the proper way to use kitchen tools.

An interesting side benefit of children exploring their culinary skills is learning to cook may help your child overcome picky eating habits. Children take pride in what they create in the kitchen and are more inclined to try new foods if they have prepared or assisted in making the meal.

Cooking is a great way for the family to spend time together. Families can get so busy they lose touch, even while living in the same house! So why not take a Saturday afternoon and bake some cookies or a cake together and get some conversation going? Let’s start with one that’s an easy, no-bake recipe the whole family will enjoy. Remember, if it’s organic it’s even better!

Sierra Chef Power Balls

Ingredients:

1 cup old-fashioned oats rolled oats

1/4 cup flaxseed

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup mini dark chocolate chips

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup creamy, organic almond or peanut butter

1/4 cup organic honey

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup old fashioned rolled oats (use these to coat Power Balls)

Directions:

Combine 1 cup oats, flax seeds, almonds, pecans, cinnamon and sea salt in a large bowl and stir.

Stir almond or peanut butter, honey and vanilla into oat mixture and mix well with a spoon. Fold in the chocolate chips.

Roll the mixture into small bite-sized balls and then roll it into the rolled oats, coating all sides.

Let chill in the fridge before eating. YUMMMM!

Cynthia Ferris-Bennett, a Nevada native, is owner of the Sierra Chef Culinary Center in Gardnerville. She manages the Lampe Farmers Market and is the event manager for East Fork Ranch.