Recipe: Pumpkin chili by Amanda Long

'Tis the season for pumpkin everything! I know some of you are rolling your eyes right now, but I love pumpkin. Pumpkin spice, pumpkin scones, pumpkin snickerdoodles, and pumpkin chili.

Apples and pumpkins are the seasonal favorites for most all dishes around my house. They're warming and comforting. Just what I need around this time of year as the days get cooler and the evenings get darker earlier.

Fall is one of my favorite seasons it means crisp air, colorful leaves, sweaters, warm drinks and chili.

I took my regular chili recipe and added some pureed pumpkin to the mix — it thickened the chili and it brought out a little more flavor.

Try cubed pumpkin to change the texture and have bursts of pumpkin flavor.

Pumpkin (squash) is a great healthy vegetable and I like to sneak them in where I can without my kids (and husband) noticing. Pureed pumpkin does just that.

Cheers to fall and cold-weather food!

PUMPKIN CHILI

This recipe is so good. Family approved! (Well, except for a few picking out peppers and beans).

Ingredients for the chili:

1 1/2 pounds ground beef or turkey

1 can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin filling, just puree)

1 can chili beans

1 can kidney beans, strained

1/2 white onion, diced

1 bell pepper

Chili seasoning

1 teaspoon cinnamon

8 ounces of crushed tomatoes

Salt

Pepper

Ingredients for the chili seasoning:

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

2 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon onion powder or flakes

2 teaspoons paprika

Directions

Brown the ground beef. Add in the onion, bell pepper and seasonings and cook a few minutes.

Add in tomatoes, salt, pepper, pumpkin and beans. Add 1/2 cup water to thin out the sauce if it's thick (some cans of tomatoes have more liquid than others so you might need to add a bit of liquid).

Instant Pot: Cook on high pressure 20 minutes.

Slow cooker: Cook high four hours; low six hours.

Serve with corn bread and honey butter.

Amanda Long is passionate about cooking and runs a Pressure Cooking Group on Facebook at modernpressurecookerrecipes.com, and you can find her recipes on thehomemadecook.com.