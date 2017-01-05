Reno Philharmonic Orchestra to perform in Carson City Feb. 13 | NevadaAppeal.com

A story rife with love, temptation and jealousy will be told through the music of renowned composers when Northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization visits Carson City.

The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra is bringing Classix Four: Temptation to the Carson City Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

The program will spotlight Mozart’s Overture to Cosi fan tutte and Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major, op. 26, played by pianist Conrad Tao.

Tao, a native of Urbana, Ill., studied piano with Emilio del Rosario in Chicago and Yoheved Kaplinsky in New York.

The evening of romanticism will conclude with Dvorák’s Symphony No. 6 in D major, op. 60, B. 112.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors, and free for kids 18 and under.

For tickets, go to http://www.renophil.com, or call 775-323-6393, or get them during business hours at the Reno Philharmonic Box Office, 925 Riverside Drive, Suite 3, Reno 89503.

Discounts are available for military members, Carson City Symphony patrons, and college students; contact the Reno Phil Box Office directly to learn more.

Beginning its 48th season, the orchestra, led by music director Laura Jackson, is a part-time, per-service orchestra comprised of more than 60 professional musicians who perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno, Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe region. It draws members from around the region, including Carson City, catering to all tastes, from classical to pop.

The Reno Philharmonic Association oversees and operates the professional orchestra, as well as a symphonic chorus, three youth orchestras and numerous educational and outreach programs. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to more than 55,000 people, half of them school-aged children.

For more information, go to renophil.com.