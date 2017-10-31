Rock concert, flag-raising in Silver Springs to benefit veterans

An afternoon of free music is planned as part of a flag-raising ceremony to benefit local veterans.

The event from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 will be at the Veterans Healing Camp, 1775 East U.S. Highway 50 in Silver Springs.

Attendees are invited to bring a picnic basket, chairs and blankets for a live performance by Smoken Rabbits. Dance to classic rock music featuring the dynamic vocals of Mo Beach.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, drinks and ice cream will be available for a donation.

"Please join us as we christen our new flag pole with a special flag to honor our veterans," said Shahla Fadaie, president of Veterans Healing Camp. "Take a tour of our facilities and learn more about our efforts to assist local veterans. I am also very pleased to announce that Veterans Healing Camp has received approval from the IRS as a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) corporation. All donations made in the past or in the future are fully tax deductible."

The festivities will start at noon. The band taking the stage at 12:30 and the flag-raising ceremony — complete with bagpipe music by Sean Cummings — will follow at 1:30 p.m.

Smoken Rabbits will perform a second set of classic rock until 3 p.m. A raffle offering numerous prizes also is in store.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Veterans Healing Camp, whose goal is to help local veterans make a successful transition from military to civilian life.

The nonprofit provides a safe place for fun, activities, and fellowship so veterans can work toward overcoming fear and anxiety to live a healthy and productive life.

For information, go to veteranshealingcamp.org, or veterans can stop by for refreshments and games during weekly social time from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays.

If you would like to help with the event or make a donation to the camp, call Shahla Fadaie at 775-781-2394.