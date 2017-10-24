Silver City artists sharing world view through camera lens

In a small town on the Comstock, nine photographers are set to present their work in a photographic arts show and sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

The event, titled "Photographic Arts Show and Sale: What Silver City Can't Photograph Ain't Worth Looking At," will be at the Silver City School House and Community Center, 385 High St.

While the photographers in the show have made their living in a variety of careers, their passion lies in photography.

Their mission for the show is to share their vision of Nevada and the world through the power of their cameras.

"Visitors to Nevada often react negatively to the desert landscape, seeing only dirt and rock. These photographers seek to enlighten others by presenting a celebration of the diversity of plant and animal life and highlighting the distinct nature of architecture," said a press release.

The photos on display won't only feature Nevada's diverse landscape, but also character studies of the people who live here. Other subjects include wild horses.

For information about the event and other arts programming in Silver City, go to http://silvercityreads.blogspot.com/.