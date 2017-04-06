Spring Creek artist Kathryn Grider showing work at Legislature in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Spring Creek artist Kathryn Grider doesn't have to venture far to find inspiration for her paintings.

She needs only to open her door.

Living near the base of the Ruby Mountains, Grider is surrounded by nature's beauty and it shows in her exhibit, "Painting What I Love," which is on display at the LXS Gallery on the first floor of the Nevada Legislature Building beginning Monday through April 28.

"My goal as an artist is to paint from life's experiences — not to reproduce photographic images, but to reflect my personal impressions of the scene before me, imparting emotion and a sense of place to the painting," she said. "I want the viewer to experience the scene with me at that moment in time. I look forward to getting up every day to face the new challenges of that day's painting adventures."

Born and raised in New Mexico, Grider moved to Nevada and worked in a retail office while painting on the weekends. Eventually, she was able to quit the business and paint full time. Self-taught and self-motivated, she started painting every day and ultimately took college classes and workshops from other professional artists to improve her skills. Her paintings have been featured in Northern Nevada venues including the Northern Nevada Museum, the Duncan Little Creek Gallery, The Gallery in Lamoille and the Picture This Art Gallery.

Grider is the fourth of six Nevada artists whose work is being featured during the biennial session of the legislature as part of the Nevada Arts Council's Legislative Exhibition Series. The display is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Upcoming artists include two Las Vegas artists: Myranda Bair, whose mixed media pieces will be displayed May 1-19; and Eyob Mergia, whose paintings can be seen May 22-June 9.