Student work highlighted in ‘ART from WNC,’ in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Twenty-one student artists from Western Nevada College are showcasing their artistic virtuosity in a new display in Carson City.

“ART from WNC,” sponsored by the Capital City Arts Initiative, is opening Feb. 1 at the Community Development Building, 108 E. Proctor St. CCAI will host an artists’ reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7.

The display features a wide variety of art including graphic design, drawing, photography, and book arts pieces that show the diversity of the students’ creativity.

The exhibition presents two graphic design projects by Professor Jayna Conkey’s graphic communications students including Sarah Benson, Melessa Camilon, Martina Doan, Rachel Guthrie, Zephen Guthrie, Stephany Hash, Zach Leonard, Ace McClellan, Jesse Mireless, Gina Padilla, Heath Proctor, Jennifer Smith, and Stephen Wadsworth.

Stephen Reid’s students, Noah Shek, Oakley Workman, and Jennifer Dunn did photographic typology projects, with photos of similar objects combined into grids. Dunn and Shek also made book art sculptures.

The show includes four self-portrait pencil drawings by Reid’s students Azltand Carriollo, Dowain Swain, Kody Valdez, and Amanda Yau. Kurt Meyer’s color photographs feature a truck partially burned in the recent Little Valley fire.

“There is a sophisticated quality and professional level in the WNC students’ art. CCAI is delighted to present this exhibition,” said Sharon Rosse, CCAI executive director.

The show is the fourth in CCAI’s 2016-17 series of student exhibitions at the Community Development Building. CCAI will present a group exhibition of high school students’ work April through June.

The free exhibition can be seen through March 30. The building is open from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays.

The Capital City Arts Initiative is an artist-centered organization committed to the encouragement and support of artists and the arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. The initiative is committed to community building for the area’s diverse adult and youth populations through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and its online projects.

For information, visit CCAI’s website at http://www.arts-initiative.org.