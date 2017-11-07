‘The Nutcracker’ returning to Carson City over Thanksgiving weekend

Professional dancers and performers from local dance studios will bring "The Nutcracker" to life in Carson City over Thanksgiving weekend.

Pinkerton Ballet Theatre's 29th annual production of the ballet will play Nov. 24-26 in the Bob Boldrick Theater, located inside the Carson City Community Center.

The ballet is based on the book "The Nutcracker and the King of Mice," written by E.T.A. Hoffman. It tells the story of Clara, a girl who falls asleep after a Christmas party and has fantastic dreams. The ballet follows her as she travels the world in her slumber.

Erica Chipp, who began with Pinkerton and now serves as a principal dancer with Smuin Ballet in San Francisco, will take the roll of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Also performing is Oliver-Paul Adams, also of Smuin Ballet, Reno local Maykel Solas, formerly of Ballet San Jose, and Armen Hagopian and Company.

The audience can expect to see guest appearances by Ryan Russell, candidate for Carson City Justice of the Peace, and Daniel Gonzales, a deputy with the Carson City Sheriff's Office, as Mother Gigone.

Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Nov. 26.

General admission is $22 and $18 for seniors and students. Group discounts are available.

For tickets and information, go to PinkertonBallet.Com, or call 775-600-2880.

Pinkerton Ballet Theatre is a nonprofit dance company that promotes the art of dance. It provides opportunities for local youth to participate in performances alongside professional dancers. Pinkerton has also participated in outreach programs to encourage dance among youth who haven't had exposure to dance instruction and strive to bring the art of dance to the rural areas of Nevada.