Tickets remain for the Bill Charlap Trio | NevadaAppeal.com

There are still some seats available for the performance by the talented Bill Charlap and his amazing trio who will perform in the Barkley Theatre at the Oats Park Art Center tomorrow evening.

Charlap, is a pianist who specializes in innovative re-interpretations of tunes from what has become known as the Great American Songbook — American Standards and songs from Tin Pan Alley — which focuses on the important and highly influential Jazz standards and popular songs of the twentieth century.

Charlap will discuss this genre and his infatuation with re-interpreting, making the songs new, in an informal, free and open-to-the-public conversation in the Center’s Art Bar at 3 p.m.

The performance will begin at 8 p.m.; doors and the no-host Art Bar will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 for CAC members, $20 for non-members and can be picked up at Jeff’s Copy Express on Maine Street, ITT @ NAs Fallon or by calling Churchill Arts at 775-423-1440.

CAC’s February film series will feature three classic films starring Burt Lancaster on consecutive Friday nights next month.

Lancaster was one of the most acclaimed 20th-century actors of his generation and he acted in more than 80 films from his debut in “The Killers” in 1946 through such well-known movies as “Sorry Wrong Number,” “Birdman of Alcatraz,” ‘The Leopard,” and “From Here to Eternity” among many others.

The series will kick off with a screening of the 1960 film, “Elmer Gantry” on Feb. 3. In addition to Lancaster, it stars Jean Simmons and Arthur Kennedy. It won Academy Awards for Best Actor, Supporting Actress and Screenplay.

It will be followed by a showing of the over-looked Lancaster classic “The Swimmer,” from 1968 on Feb. 10. It was Directed by Frank Perry and also stars Janet Landgard and Janice Rule.

The series will conclude on Feb. 16 with a screening of the 1968 film “Atlantic City,” which also features Susan Sarandon and Kate Reid. It was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Director and Screenplay.

Tickets for the individual films are $7 for CAC members, $10 for non-members and will be available at the Oats Park Art Center Bar beginning at 6 p.m. on the nights of the screenings.

Special Passes for all three films — $18 for CAC members, $27 for non-members — will also be available for purchase on Feb. 3. For more information on the film series, you can give CAC a call at the number above.

Kirk Robertson covers the arts and may be reached at news@lahontanvalleynews.com