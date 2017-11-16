Vegas artist featured on Carson City exhibit

Everywhere she has lived or studied, Las Vegas artist Andreana Donahue has incorporated physical pieces of the local environment into her work.

During a residency in Alaska, she used local wildflowers and berries she gathered in the summer months to create a dye for a quilt. When she had a residency in Corsicana, Texas, she used denim and mechanics' rags to create a remembrance quilt she titled "The Lone Star."

In her current exhibit, "Wintering Over," which opens at the OXS Gallery at the Nevada Arts Council in Carson City on Nov. 20, Donahue relates to the time she spent in residency in Iceland.

The exhibit will remain in place until Jan. 12. An artist reception and talk by Donahue will be held Thursday, Jan. 11 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Managed by the Artist Services Program at the Nevada Arts Council, the gallery is located at 716 N. Carson St., Suite A, in Carson City. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

Originally from Chicago, Donahue is a visual artist, independent curator and art handler. She has organized and exhibited in group and solo exhibitions in Alaska, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, South Carolina, New York and Nevada.

In addition to her studio practice, Donahue has maintained the interdisciplinary advocacy project "Disparate Minds" with collaborator Tim Ortiz since 2014. The project includes curatorial projects, exhibition reviews, essays and research dedicated to discussing the work of marginalized artists with disabilities in the context of contemporary art.

Her recent curatorial projects include group exhibitions at LAND in Brooklyn, New York, and The Good Luck Gallery in Los Angeles.