Wheatstone Bridge to perform at Brewery Arts Center in Carson City

Wheatstone Bridge will appear at the Brewery Arts Center in the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Wheatstone Bridge is a melody-driven Americana/folk group from Reno. Its members aim to bring their love of melodies to life with clever, meaningful, original songs.

"The music is deeply rooted in the Americana, Progressive Folk, and Celtic traditions, while the lyrics challenge an inauthentic world and soar to a celebration of consciousness and thought," said a BAC press release.

Wheatstone Bridge is the newest incarnation of a 24-year collaboration between Stephen A. Barron and Jill Marlene.

Barron, whose influences range from Ween to John Denver, plays the acoustic guitar and writes the music together with Marlene.

Marlene, the lyricist and lead vocalist, is a familiar face in the Northern Nevada arts and music scene. She said the band borrows its name from an electrical circuit of the same moniker.

"Officially, we named it after a Victorian-era electrical circuit. We love the name because we really feel that the name reflects our music. It evokes Victorian, Steam-Age sensibilities, with a strong Celtic and American folk feel. It's really a musical experience that is timeless," Marlene said.

Rounding out the lineup is guitarist and singer Gabe Hilton on bass and the newest member, Darren Ripley, on banjo.

The band is influenced by Indigo Girls, America, Joni Mitchell, The Decemberists, The Dixie Chicks, Peter, Paul and Mary, and John Denver.

The concert is part of the BAC's Celtic Music Series.

Tickets are $12 for BAC members, $15 in advance, and $20 at the door. They can be purchased at BreweryArts.org or by calling the box office at 775-883-1976.

The BAC is at 449 W. King St.