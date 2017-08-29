�oung �ubliners to wrap up BAC’s summer music series

A musical celebration of the Emerald Isle will help the Brewery Arts Center wrap up another summer of free music.

The last free outdoor concert of this year's Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will be highlighted by Irish rockers The Young Dubliners.

The concert will be opened by Cíana, a Carson Valley ensemble that plays traditional Celtic music, at 7 p.m. The band is named for the Irish word "Cíana," which means both "distance" and "time." Members say the word evokes the ancient expanse that defines Western Nevada.

The Young Dubliners, a group that weds traditional Irish music with modern rock, will take the stage at 8 p.m. The Celtic rock band has been featured on multiple TV programs and has shared the stage with Jethro Tull, Jonny Lang and others.

The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concert, which will have an open lawn and lot setting. Food trucks, libations and activities for kids will be available. Pets on leash are welcome.

The series is sponsored in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private family foundation that empowers communities to transform neglected public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music.

The series saw 10 free family-friendly concerts at the Minnesota Street Stage, at the corner of King and Minnesota streets.

The Brewery Arts Center thanks Carson City for supporting the concert series. The public is invited to vote online in November as the BAC attempts to receive the national award for the third consecutive year.

For information, go to http://levittamp.org/carson_city.