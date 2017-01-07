Flooding in Carson City, northern Nevada: Live coverage | NevadaAppeal.com

Follow along with live coverage of the winter storm and potential flooding in northern Nevada. This live feed will automatically feed social media updates from Nevada Appeal staff, Carson City, Douglas County, Washoe, Lyon and state emergency management feeds. You can contribute by using Twitter or Instagram and the hashtag: #NVFlood or #CarsonCityLive.

• Residents are encouraged to stay indoors and off the roads for the next 48 hours as emergency crews work to clear debris and assist flooding victims. A shelter will open at 6:00pm Saturday at 411 N. Saliman, near the high school, on the corner of Robinson and Saliman in Carson City.

• The non-emergency flood hotline is 887-2355.

For more information on flood preparation visit http://www.floodsmart.gov/floodsmart/, carson.org and http://carson.org/government/departments-a-f/fire-department. Information on the state of the Carson River can also be found at http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=rev&gage=STWN2.

Lindsay Chichester, extension educator with University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, offers these tips to prepare for a potential flood.

Before a flood:

Water: At least a 3-day supply (one gallon per person per day and extra if you have pets)

Food: At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy to prepare foods

Medications: At least a 7-day supply

Medical items: Hearing aids and batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, canes or other walking assistance tools, items for people with disabilities

First aid kit

Flashlight with extra batteries

Rubber boots and rubber gloves

Copies of personal documents (medication lists, important medical information, deed/lease to home, birth and/or marriage certificates, insurance policies, etc.)

Cell phones and chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Extra blankets, clothing, and shoes

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, water, carrier, bowl, blankets, toys)

Extra sets of vehicle and house keys

Priceless items or valuables

Rain gear

Camera for photos of damage

A NOAA weather radio which receives broadcast alerts directly from the National Weather Service

During a flood:

Listen to the TV and/or radio for flood warnings and reports of flooding

Check web sites (for example, http://www.water.weather.gov/ahps/)

Be prepared in case there is a power outage, have electronic devices charged

Take advantage of sandbags if your home/business is in a flood prone area – be prepared, as these take longer to fill than you might think. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fa8ApB_TFc for information about how to fill and place sandbags

If you have a basement, make sure your sump pump is working, consider a backup battery operated one if necessary

Clear debris from gutters or downspouts

Cautiously clear small items out of waterways, anything bigger than a tumbleweed should be removed by an emergency service person

Anchor any fuel tanks and outdoor furniture

Move important documents and valuables to a safe place

Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice

When a flood or flash flood warning is issued for your area, head for higher ground and stay there

Do not try to walk in flood waters, just six inches is enough to knock you down

Do not try to cross a flooded road, turn around and find an alternative route. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of water

Keep children out of the water

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize potential dangers

Know your evacuation routes (several may need to be identified) and have a place to stay

Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas and is ready to go if you need to leave an area quickly

If you do not have a place to go, contact the city to determine where evacuation shelters are located

Establish a communication plan with family – determine ahead of time where you will meet or go if you should get separated

Use text messaging or social media to let friends and family know you are safe

If you should happen to get trapped in a building, vehicle, or outdoors during a flood, get to the highest spot you can and try to signal or call for help.

After a flood:

Only return home when officials have declared the area safe

Shut off utilities until it can be determined that they do not pose a risk

Use flashlights, not lanterns, torches, or matches to examine buildings, as open flames may cause a fire or explosion if gases have been leaking

Before entering your home, look for loose power lines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, or other damage

If you smell natural or propane gas or hear a hissing noise, leave immediately and call the fire department

If parts of your home are collapsed or damaged, approach carefully

During cleanup, wear protective clothing, rubber gloves, and rubber boots

Be especially cautious of mold, asbestos, or lead paint contamination

If food or water have come into contact with floodwater, discard these items

Work with your insurance company if you have flood insurance

Let people know you are safe

Unfortunately we cannot prevent floods, but we can prepare for them. Having a plan in place and communicating that with people closest to you will help ensure peace of mind and safety.