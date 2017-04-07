Gardnerville Payless closing; Topsy Lane store to remain open | NevadaAppeal.com

Payless ShoeSource at 1329 Highway 395, Gardnerville, in the Carson Valley Fair Shopping Center is closing.

Payless announced the closing of more than 400 stores nationwide as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings on Tuesday. The Gardnerville store is the only closure in Nevada.

Payless has approximately 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and was founded in 1956 in Topeka, Kan., where its global headquarters remains today.