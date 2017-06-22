Golf for the arts | NevadaAppeal.com

The Arts Center's fifth annual golf tournament fundraiser kicks off at the Fallon Golf Course Saturday morning.

Sign-in for the tournament begins at 7 a.m. and is expected to run until 7:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. tee time. Patricia Sammons, director of the Arts Center, said it could be delayed until 8:30, though, depending on how long it takes to have everyone sign in.

Registration costs $35 for members of the golf course and $65 for non-members. The cost includes entry, use of a golf cart and a barbecue lunch after.

"For the members, it's already covered (access to the course and use of carts)," Sammons said. "Then the non-members have to cover that."

The tournament is an 18-hole scramble with a shotgun start. The four-person teams will play for first, second and third place — the first place team will receive a trophy with plaques for second and third. There will also be awards for the person who has the ball closest to the hole and who hits the longest drive.

Sammons said the trophy would likely live at the golf course and have a nameplate with the winning team's members.

All proceeds will go to helping the Arts Center. There will also be raffle tickets sold as well as a silent auction for additional fundraising.

Sammons said they expect this to be a record-breaking year for participation. She said last year there were 17 early registrants. As of Wednesday, there were 13 people registered and by Thursday the total was expected to be at least double last year's.

"It's looking like it'll be a great time," Sammons said.

People can register by calling Sammons at 775-294-4135, the Arts Center at 775-217-6903 or the golf course at 423-4616.