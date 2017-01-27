2 lawmakers seek law to exempt tampons from sales tax | NevadaAppeal.com

2 lawmakers seek law to exempt tampons from sales tax
January 27, 2017
Two freshman Democratic state lawmakers say they want the Nevada Legislature to get rid of what they call an unfair sales tax on feminine hygiene products.
State Sen. Yvanna Cancela and Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui said Thursday they’re introducing measures in Carson City to make products such as tampons and sanitary napkins tax-exempt.
Cancela and Jauregui tell the Las Vegas Review-Journal women have no choice about purchasing the items, and they should be considered a tax-free necessity like food or medicine.
Jauregui says the state shouldn’t tax women for being women.
Critics say Nevada is one of 37 states that tax menstrual products.
New York, Illinois and Connecticut passed laws last year making feminine hygiene products tax-exempt.
Utah lawmakers voted down a similar measure.
