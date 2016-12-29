3 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash south of Tonopah | NevadaAppeal.com

TONOPAH — Authorities say three people died after a head-on crash on the U.S. 95 about 10 miles south of Tonopah.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Esmeralda County.

Troopers say a northbound Dodge truck that was pulling a trailer crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Mitsubishi SUV head-on.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Mitsubishi were killed, and the driver of the Dodge truck also died a short time later.

Two passengers in the truck were airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital with injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening, while a third passenger was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The victims’ identities haven’t been released. Troopers say they don’t suspect the drivers were impaired.