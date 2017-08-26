Adam Laxalt’s likely run for governor is in the wind at Basque Fry

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt may not have officially announced it, but speakers at his annual Republican fundraiser in Northern Nevada have jumped to the conclusion by throwing their support behind his likely run for governor in the next election.

Nevada Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson told the crowd of about 3,000 that he wants to make sure Laxalt takes the governor's mansion in 2018.

"If successful, we will be back in control of the Senate by Christmas," he said. "We have to elect a constitutional governor in 2018, and I will be standing side-by-side with you to be sure that person is Adam Laxalt."

Laxalt declined to discuss political issues, but did speak of his future in politics.

"It's no secret I've been looking at the governor's office," he said. "There's a lot of support out there, and I'm prepared to make that decision soon. "

Laxalt's third annual Basque Fry took place at the Corely Ranch and featured U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, U.S Rep. Mark Amodei, State Sen. James Settelmeyer, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp.

Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz canceled their scheduled appearances, citing Hurricane Harvey.

"It's a national emergency and my heart and prayers go out to those in Texas," Laxalt said of the last-minute cancellations. "We're focused on the Basque Fry and excited to put together the largest political event in the state. I love Douglas County. It's a great place, and Minden and Gardnerville are two of the coolest towns we have in the state. We need this (Basque Fry) to be the foundation to turn Nevada red in 2018. We're going to make 2018 the year Republicans take back the state of Nevada."

A small group of protesters also briefly interrupted Laxalt as he took the stage blowing whistles and shouting. They were removed without incident.

About 50 protestors were outside event.