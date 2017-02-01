Assembly Democrats vow to protect women from Trump court nominee | NevadaAppeal.com

Assembly Democrats vow to protect women from Trump court nominee
February 1, 2017
A group of Nevada’s Assembly Democrats vowed Wednesday to introduce measures to protect women and the state’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community from actions by President Trump.
Assemblyman Nelson Araujo of Las Vegas said that means strongly opposing the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
He said he will introduce a state constitutional amendment that recognizes the equality of all marriages and protects marriage equality in the state.
He was joined by Assemblyman Justin Watkins of Las Vegas, who said the people of Nevada have “spoken clearly for a woman’s right to choose.”
Gorsuch, he said, “has shown a willingness to erode women’s rights,” although he conceded Gorsuch hasn’t specifically said he would vote to repeal Roe v. Wade.
He said the Senate must pin down Gorsuch on his stand on a woman’s right to choose because if he’s against women’s reproductive rights, “he’s not fit to sit on the Supreme Court.”
Caroline Mello Roberson of NARAL, Pro-Choice Nevada, said Gorsuch “represents an existential threat to legal abortion in the United States and must never wear the robes of a Supreme Court justice.”
She referred specifically to his ruling the Affordable Care Act requirement Hobby Lobby stores provide contraceptive coverage “a clear burden on the plaintiffs’ free exercise of religion.”
Araujo said this is the first instance of an Assembly he said who will “stand up to deplorable policies” being proposed by Trump.
“We’re gong to really become a vocal voice,” Araujo said.
