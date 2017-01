An autopsy has been ordered in the death of a 38-year-old inmate at the Ely State Prison.

Joe Nathan Scott was found unresponsive in his cell at the maximum security facility Tuesday morning. He was housed alone in the cell.

Scott was convicted of second degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement by a Washoe District court judge. He was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole in May 2013.